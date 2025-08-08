Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay Deverakonda's Movie Nears ₹50 Crore Mark In India

Kingdom Box Office Collection: The Telugu action spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, has completed its first week and entered day nine of release. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has registered a consistent run through the week, crossing the ₹47 crore mark in India net collections across all languages.

According to figures from industry tracker Sacnilk, Kingdom has earned an estimated ₹47.41 crore in India net in its first eight days. The film opened strongly on July 31, 2025, with an opening day collection of ₹18 crore, driven largely by the Telugu version. However, the collections dipped on the second day to ₹7.5 crore and showed a slight upward trend over the weekend. Sunday saw earnings of ₹7.4 crore, but weekday numbers settled in the ₹1-2 crore range.

On its eighth day, the film collected around ₹1.26 crore, with ₹1.04 crore coming from the Telugu version and ₹0.22 crore from the Tamil version. This brings the total to ₹47.41 crore in eight days, with the Telugu language contributing ₹43.74 crore and the Tamil version adding ₹3.67 crore.

Kingdom - 8 Days Box Office Collection (All Languages)

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹18 Cr

Day 2 (Friday): ₹7.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹8 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹7.4 Cr

Day 5 (Monday): ₹2 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹1.75 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹1.5 Cr

Day 8 (Thursday): ₹1.26 Cr

The above box office figures are as per Sacnilk estimates and may be subject to change.

Key Details on Kingdom

Backed by producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in prominent roles. The film's storyline follows an undercover Indian police constable sent to a prison island in Sri Lanka during the civil war, where he becomes entangled in a complex web of loyalty, rebellion, and survival.

The film, which was shot in multiple locations including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John, and editing by Naveen Nooli.

With the second weekend ahead, the box office trend over the next few days will indicate how strongly Kingdom can sustain its run and whether it will move closer to the ₹50 crore mark domestically.