Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Inches Close To 50Cr On Fri

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has made a strong impact at the box office, marking one of the most expensive films of his career. The film opened with impressive numbers, raising expectations for its long-term performance. However, a slight slowdown in momentum has tempered initial excitement. Despite this, Kingdom wrapped up its first week with solid figures. As it enters Week 2, all eyes are on whether it can maintain its pace. Here's an early look at Kingdom's Week 2 box office collection.

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom has grossed Rs. 0.58 crores at the box office on Day 9 (2nd Friday) as of 6 pm. The total box office collection of Kingdom stands at Rs. 47.99 crores as per today's early trends. Even though today is Friday, Kingdom is seeing a slow rise in the number. Kingdom might not be able to surpass 50 crore milestone today as well. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Kingdom Box Office Collection:

Day 1- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 8 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 1.5 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 1.26 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 47.41 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 0.58 Cr

Total- Rs. 47.99 Cr (early trends)

Vijay Deverakonda's action-thriller Kingdom is all set for its OTT debut following a successful theatrical run. Fans who missed the cinema release can now look forward to watching it at home. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kingdom is expected to premiere on Netflix by mid-September 2025,though an official announcement from the platform is still awaited. With its high production value, gripping narrative, and Vijay's powerful performance, the film is likely to attract a large digital audience. As anticipation builds, the OTT release could give Kingdom a second wave of success.