Kingdom Box Office Day 13 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Fails To Recover Budget Amid Coolie Craze

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Kingdom happens to be one of Vijay Deverakonda's one of expensive films. Did Kingdom manage to stand up to the expectations and exceed the invested amount? Well, it doesn't seem like so. As per Koimoi's report, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 130 crores. So far, Kingdom has not even managed to hit half of its budget. Let us take a look at today's report of Kingdom.

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom has grossed only Rs. 0.16 crores at the box office on Day 13 (2nd Tuesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kingdom stand at Rs. 51.17 crores as per today's early trends.

Kingdom Fails To Make Even Half Of Budget

Kingdom is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 130 crores. So far, the movie has not even managed to gross 65 crores (half of the budget) as of Day 13.

Is Coolie's Buzz Affecting Kingdom?

It seems like Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has been affected by Rajinikanth's Coolie. The buzz for Coolie is too strong ahead of its release. Rajinikanth's film has already grossed half of what Kingdom has earned so far at its advance booking. We believe Kingdom might see further fall at the box office in week 3.

Kingdom Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 8 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 1.5 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 1.2 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 47.35 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 1 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 1.25 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 1.08 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 0.33 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 0.16 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 51.17 Cr (early trends)

After hitting theatres on July 31, 2025, Kingdom, the much-anticipated Telugu spy thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, is now gearing up for its digital release. According to multiple entertainment portals like Indiatimes and OTTplay, the film is expected to start streaming on Netflix around September 1, 2025. While an official confirmation is still awaited from the platform or the filmmakers, industry sources suggest the standard four-week window between theatrical and OTT releases will apply. With Netflix holding the streaming rights, fans can soon enjoy Kingdom from the comfort of their homes as it premieres globally in early September.