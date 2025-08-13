Kingdom Box Office Day 14 Early Trends: Rajinikanth’s Coolie To End Vijay Deverakonda’s Film’s Theatrical Run?

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom hit cinemas with sky-high expectations and kicked off with a strong opening week. However, as the second week rolled in, the film began experiencing a steep drop in box office numbers. With daily collections now struggling to touch 50 lakh, there's growing speculation that Kingdom's theatrical run may taper off soon, especially with Coolie gearing up for release. Here's a look at how Kingdom is performing at the box office ahead of Coolie's release in the theaters.

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Kingdom is terribly falling at the box office today. It has grossed only 11 Lakhs on Day 14 (2nd Wednesday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Kingdom stand at Rs. 51.76 crores as per today's early trends.

Take a Poll

Will Kingdom's Box Office Run End Before Coolie Releases?

It seems like this is the end for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. Kingdom has grossed only 11 lakhs as of 8 pm today. Ever since Monday, Kingdom has barely managed to hit 50 lakhs at the box office. It seems like with the release of Coolie tomorrow, Kingdom will fail to gross even the least at the box office. Let us further wait to see whether Coolie's release will mark the end of Kingdom's box office collection.

Kingdom Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 8 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.4 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 1.5 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 1.2 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 47.35 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 1 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 1.25 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 1.15 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 0.47 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 0.43 Cr

Day 14- Rs. 0.11 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 51.76 Cr (early trends)

Kingdom Worldwide Collection So Far:

Kingdom has not even done justice at the worldwide box office collection. The movie has not managed to get back its invested amount at the worldwide collection. As per the reports, Kingdom has grossed Rs. 82 crores at the worldwide box office as of Day 13. While the overseas collection of the Kingdom stands at Rs. 21.25 crores.

Kingdom Budget

Kingdom marks Vijay Deverakonda's most ambitious and expensive project so far, with an estimated budget of Rs. 130 crore, as reported by Filmibeat. Instead of charging a flat fee, Vijay opted for a smart strategy, a profit-sharing deal, where his earnings depend on the film's box office success. However, sources suggest he still received an upfront payment of around Rs. 30 crore, making it one of his biggest paydays yet. The massive production scale, action-heavy sequences, and ensemble cast have all contributed to the film's high budget. Whether the investment pays off remains to be seen as Kingdom faces stiff box office competition.