Kingdom OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda's Movie Online

Kingdom OTT Release Date: The Telugu spy action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is set to make its way to digital streaming after its theatrical run. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was released in cinemas worldwide on July 31, 2025, and has since generated discussion among audiences for its scale, backdrop, and storyline spread across two different timelines.

The project marks the first installment of a planned duology and brings together a wide cast. Alongside Deverakonda, the film features Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh V. P., Bhoomi Shetty, and Manish Chaudhari, among others. The ensemble also includes seasoned performers such as Rohini, Baburaj, Goparaju Ramana, and Ayyappa P. Sharma.

Vijay Deverakonda's Spy Thriller Set For Digital Debut In Multiple Languages

Kingdom traces a narrative beginning in 1920 with a tribal community resisting colonial exploitation before shifting to 1991, where a young police constable, Surya, finds himself on an undercover mission in a conflict-ridden island. Themes of loyalty, identity, and survival come to the fore as the story interweaves familial ties with espionage.

The film was produced under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, with Srikara Studios presenting it. Production began in June 2023 after an initial announcement in early 2023 under the working title VD12. Filming spanned multiple locations, reportedly including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka, wrapping up in early 2025.

Behind the scenes, several prominent technicians contributed to shaping the film. The film's soundtrack was created by Anirudh Ravichander, while the visuals were captured by cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John. Editing was carried out by Naveen Nooli. The technical team featured Avinash Kolla overseeing production design, Neeraja Kona managing costumes, and action choreography by Yannick Ben, Chethan D'Souza, and Real Satish.

Following its big-screen release, viewers who missed it in theaters will soon be able to stream Kingdom online. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from August 27, 2025. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, extending its reach to audiences across different regions.

With its digital release set, Kingdom is now preparing for a second life on streaming, where its reception will continue to be observed.