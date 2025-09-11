Kishkindhapuri First Review: Bellamkonda Sreenivas & Anupama Parameswaran Horror Thriller Generates Buzz

Kishkindhapuri First Review: The Telugu horror thriller Kishkindhapuri, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is set to release in theaters on 12 September 2025. Written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati with music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film has been attracting attention ahead of its theatrical release.

According to the industry tracker Filmyscoops, the film has reportedly resonated well with audiences during its early previews. The handle highlighted the suspenseful narrative, noting the effective execution of ghost reveal sequences and the use of background music to enhance the thriller element. The performances of the lead cast have also been singled out as contributing to the film's impact, with Filmyscoops reporting that the ensemble delivered scenes that drew positive attention.

Ghostly Thriller Gains Attention Ahead of Release

According to the makers, Kishkindhapuri centers on a ghost walking tour that takes an unexpected and chilling turn. A group of enthusiasts visits an abandoned radio station, unintentionally awakening a vengeful spirit. The spirit subsequently begins targeting them, leading to a sequence of suspenseful events.

The film's technical team comprises several notable names. Cinematography has been handled by Chinmay Salaskar, while editing is credited to Niranjan Devaramane. The production design is managed by Manisha A. Dutt, and art direction is overseen by D. Siva Kamesh. Creative guidance comes from G. Kanishka, with additional contributions to the screenplay by K. Bala Ganesh and co-writing by Darahas Palakollu. Marketing for the film is managed by First Show and Vivace Media, and Junglee Music has acquired the audio rights.

As Kishkindhapuri approaches its wide theatrical release, it has been generating discussions within the Telugu film community. Much of the commentary highlights the film's focus on suspense, noting the tension-filled sequences and the atmosphere created throughout the story.

With its blend of horror elements, thriller pacing, and established actors in lead roles, Kishkindhapuri is expected to attract viewers interested in genre-based cinema within the Telugu film industry.