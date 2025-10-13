Kishkindhapuri OTT Release Date And Time: When And Where To Watch The Horror Mystery Thriller Online

Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu horror thriller Kishkindhapuri, which premiered in theaters on September 12, 2025, is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from October 17 at 6:00 PM. Television viewers can catch the film's broadcast on Zee Telugu on October 19 at 6:00 PM. The digital and TV release details were shared on social media, providing audiences with options to watch the film from home.

Kishkindhapuri: Cast, Crew, and Story Overview

The film, written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati, is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran play the lead roles, with the story centering on a group of ghost enthusiasts who take part in a walking tour of an abandoned radio station. Their adventure turns dangerous when they unknowingly awaken a vengeful spirit, setting off a series of terrifying events.

The technical team behind Kishkindhapuri includes Chaitan Bharadwaj as the music composer, Chinmay Salaskar handling cinematography, and Niranjan Devaramane as editor. The production design was overseen by Manisha A. Dutt, with D Siva Kamesh serving as art director. The creative head of the film was G. Kanishka, while Darahas Palakollu worked as co-writer and K. Bala Ganesh contributed additional screenplay. Marketing was managed by First Show and Vivace Media, with Vamsi Shekar acting as the film's PRO. Junglee Music holds the audio rights.

The storyline, which combines elements of horror and mystery, is a key part of the film, allowing audiences to follow the characters as they navigate the haunting of the abandoned radio station.

While the film's theatrical release allowed audiences to experience the story on the big screen, the upcoming OTT and television premieres provide wider access for viewers across India. The scheduled release times on both Zee5 and Zee Telugu ensure that fans can plan their viewing in advance.