Kishkindhapuri OTT Release Update: OTT Premiere Date LOCKED? Netflix, Prime Or Zee 5? Here's Where To Stream..

Kishkindhapuri (2025) OTT Streaming Update: After scaring up positive buzz in theatres, the chilling horror thriller Kishkindhapuri is now preparing to make its way to digital screens. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, the film has reportedly locked its OTT premiere window, much to the excitement of fans who missed it on the big screen. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, Kishkindhapuri hit theatres on September 12, where it went head-to-head with Teja Sajja's Mirai in a box office clash. Despite the competition, the film opened to mostly positive reviews, with praise for its eerie atmosphere, gripping screenplay, and strong performances.

Kishkindhapuri (Telugu) OTT Streaming Platform: Where To Stream Online?

Ever since its theatrical release earlier this month, viewers have been eagerly waiting to revisit the horrific suspense of Kishkindhapuri from the comfort of their homes. And now, sources reveal that the film is gearing up for its OTT debut very soon, with an official announcement expected shortly.

Fans have since been waiting eagerly for its OTT arrival - and now, according to OTTplay, ZEE5 has officially acquired the post-theatrical digital rights to the film. This means Kishkindhapuri will soon be available to stream exclusively on ZEE5, though the official premiere date is yet to be announced.

Kishkindhapuri OTT Release Date Locked? Set To Stream On...

According to the same report, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas-Anupama Parameswaran starrer Kishkindhapuri is likely to arrive on Zee5 on October 12, 2025. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Kishkindhapuri Full Movie On OTT: Will It Be Available For Free On Zee5? '

If you're a ZEE5 subscriber with an active plan, you're in luck - Kishkindhapuri will be available to stream at no extra cost once it premieres on the platform. However, for those without a subscription, a ZEE5 membership will be required to watch the full movie online after its OTT release.

So, if you haven't subscribed yet, this might be the perfect time to sign up and catch this chilling thriller from the comfort of your home!