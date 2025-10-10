Kishkindhapuri OTT & Television Premiere Date And Time: When And Where To Watch The Horror Mystery Thriller

Kishkindhapuri OTT & Television Premiere: Telugu horror thriller 'Kishkindhapuri: Radio Station,' which hit theaters on September 12, 2025, is set to make its digital debut on October 17 at 6:00 PM via the OTT platform Zee5. Viewers who prefer television can catch the premiere on Zee Telugu on October 19 at 6:00 PM. The announcement regarding the film's digital and television release was shared on social media by the platform, highlighting the spooky nature of the story and encouraging fans to tune in.

Kishkindhapuri: Cast, Crew, and Plot Overview

The film, written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati, is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner. It features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles. The narrative revolves around a group of ghost enthusiasts who visit an abandoned radio station for a walking tour. Unaware of the danger that awaits, they accidentally awaken a vengeful spirit that begins to pursue them, leading to a series of chilling events.

In addition to the lead actors, the technical team includes Chaitan Bharadwaj as the music composer, Chinmay Salaskar handling cinematography, and Niranjan Devaramane as the editor. The film's production design was managed by Manisha A. Dutt, with D Siva Kamesh serving as the art director. G. Kanishka took charge as creative head, while Darahas Palakollu contributed as co-writer, and K. Bala Ganesh provided additional screenplay support. The film's audio rights were secured by Junglee Music, and marketing was handled by First Show and Vivace Media. Vamsi Shekar worked as the PRO for the project.

The film's release on Zee5 and Zee Telugu ensures broader accessibility, allowing audiences to experience the thriller from the comfort of their homes. With both platforms announcing the premiere times and dates in advance, fans of horror cinema can now mark their calendars to see how the characters in Kishkindhapuri confront the haunting presence within the abandoned radio station.