Kishkindhapuri TV Premiere Date & Time: When And Where To Watch The Film On TV? Zee Telugu To...

Hyderabad, 15th October 2025: Zee Telugu and Zee5 are thrilled to announce the World Television Premiere of the highly anticipated film Kishkindhapuri, a gripping cinematic journey that promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline, stellar performances, and breathtaking visuals. Following its successful theatrical run, the film is set to make its television debut this weekend, airing on Zee5 this Friday, October 17th at 6 PM, and on Zee Telugu this Sunday, October 19th at 6 PM.

Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati, the film is an enthralling blend of drama, emotion, and adventure. The film tells the story of Raghav (Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas) and Mythili (Anupama Parameswaran), a couple working for a company that organizes ghost-walking tours in the mysterious town of Kishkindhapuri. During one such tour, they take a group of visitors to an abandoned radio station, Suvarnamaya, unwittingly stepping into a web of danger.

Soon, the visitors who enter Suvarnamaya begin dying under mysterious circumstances. Who is behind these chilling events? Can Raghav and Mythili unravel the truth before it's too late? This thrilling narrative keeps audiences on the edge of their seats until the very last frame.

In addition to the leads, the film features remarkable performances by Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Hyper Aadi, Makrand Deshpande, and Sudarshan, making it a complete cinematic experience.

Don't miss the World Television Premiere of Kishkindhapuri this weekend on Zee5 at 6 PM on October 17 and Zee Telugu at 6 PM on October 19!