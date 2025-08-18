Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Wife Rukmini Passes Away Following Prolonged Illness

Kota Srinivasa Rao's Wife Rukmini Passes Away: Rukmini, the wife of late Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, passed away early Monday morning at their residence in Hyderabad after battling long-term health issues, according to a report by NTV Telugu. She had reportedly been struggling with illness for several years.

As per the report, Rukmini's last rites were conducted in Hyderabad shortly after her death. The couple had three children: two daughters and a son, Kota Venkata Anjaneya Prasad, who tragically passed away in 2010 due to a road accident.

Family Faces Another Loss After Kota Srinivasa Rao's Passing

Kota Srinivasa Rao, who died last month on 13 July 2025 at the age of 83, had been one of Telugu cinema's most prolific actors, with a career spanning over four decades and more than 750 films across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. His death came just three days after his 83rd birthday. Rao was widely recognized for his versatility and voice modulation, and he received several honours, including the Padma Shri in 2015 and nine Nandi Awards.

The couple's personal life had been marked by both achievements and tragedies. While Srinivasa Rao's contribution to Indian cinema is well documented, his family faced several hardships, including the early loss of their son and Rukmini's longstanding health challenges.

Rukmini's death adds another layer of sorrow for the family, who were already mourning Kota Srinivasa Rao.