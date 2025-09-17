Lakshmi Manchu SLAMS Journalist For Asking About Her Dressing At 47: ‘How Dare You Ask Me?’ (VIDEO)

In an interview discussing her film 'Daksha', Lakshmi Manchu challenged the media's double standards in questioning women's fashion choices compared to men's. She emphasised the need for responsible journalism and highlighted the unique challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry.

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu, preparing for her film "Daksha," recently faced a journalist's question about her fashion choices at 47, especially as a mother. She responded by questioning if the same would be asked of actor Mahesh Babu, who is 50. Her sharp retort highlighted the double standards in questioning women's attire compared to men's.

During an interview with Great Andhra, Lakshmi was asked if moving to Mumbai influenced her style. She explained that she had lived in America before returning to Hyderabad and then moving to Mumbai. She emphasised that her appearance results from hard work and gives her confidence to dress as she pleases.

Double Standards in Media

When the journalist probed further about her clothing choices, Lakshmi questioned, "Would you ask a man the same question? How dare you! How dare you ask me that question? Would you say, Mahesh Babu, you are 50 now, why are you going shirtless? Then how do you ask a woman the same thing? People learn from what you have asked me here today. As a journalist, be more responsible in the position you take."

The journalist admitted he wouldn't pose such questions to male actors. He defended himself by saying he only asked because of comments on social media about her attire. Lakshmi remained composed and requested him to let her finish speaking.

Challenges Faced by Women

Lakshmi shared an example of a superstar's wife whose career suffered post-divorce due to concerns for her ex-husband. She noted that men don't face such challenges; their lives remain unchanged. "She is waiting to do good work. A man will never face something like that; his life will never change. But a woman takes on so much responsibility. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own," added Lakshmi.

This incident underscores the persistent gender biases women face in the entertainment industry and beyond. It highlights the need for more responsible journalism and equal treatment regardless of gender.