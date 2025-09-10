Little Hearts Collection Day 6 Early Update: Mouli's Film Crushes Midweek Blues; Flies High With 420% Profit

Photo Credit: Instagram/@vneoffl

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Who said only big-budget blockbusters can rule the box office? Little Hearts, a charming Telugu rom-com starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram, has come out of nowhere and taken the industry by surprise. Made on a modest budget, the film released on September 5, 2025, and has since been on a dream run, collecting big numbers and winning even bigger hearts.

As it nears the end of its first week in cinemas, Little Hearts has firmly established itself as a word-of-mouth success, drawing packed theatres in both urban and semi-urban centres. The film's relatable characters, heartfelt emotions, and breezy storytelling have struck a chord with all age groups, especially the youth.

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday)

With no massive star cast or high-end VFX, Little Hearts banks entirely on its emotional depth, feel-good romance, and a fresh pairing that truly works. Mouli Tanuj Prasanth's boy-next-door appeal and Shivani Nagaram's natural charm have been widely praised by both audiences and critics alike. Written and directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts has managed to stand tall with its box office numbers growing steadily each day, despite being released alongside bigger titles.

With a promising start at the box office, with an opening day collection of Rs 1.35 cr, the latest Telugu rom-com has managed to maintain a strong hold at ticket counters across the Telugu region. As per Sacnilk, the movie recorded applause-worthy hike due to the positive word-of-mouth. Even on weekdays, the movie continued to spread its magic.

As updated by Sacnilk, the film netted Rs 2.25 cr yesterday (Tuesday), taking the overall numbers to Rs 11.90 cr (net) in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 1.35 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 2.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 3.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 2.3 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 2.25 Cr

5 Days India Net Collection - ₹ 11.90 Cr

5 Days Worldwide Collection - ₹ 18.50 Cr

5 Days Overseas Collection - ₹ 4.65 Cr

5 Days India Gross Collection - ₹ 13.85 Cr

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends (Today)

As the film inches closer to completing its first week, it has already earned the title of a sleeper hit. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth's Little Hearts continues to soar high today (Sept 10), crushing the mid-week blues. Till 5:30 pm, the movie has managed to add around ₹ 0.6 cr. As of now, the overall numbers are estimated to be at Rs 12.5 cr.

Little Hearts Day 6 Occupancy (Telugu)

Morning Shows: 24.13%

Afternoon Shows: 28.93%

Little Hearts Budget & Profit

As per reports, Little Hearts - a little film with a giant-sized impact - has been mounted on a modest budget of Rs 2.4 cr. And now, given the current box office collection, the movie is riding high on success with 420% profit (approx.).