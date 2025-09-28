Little Hearts OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Romantic Comedy Movie Online

Little Hearts OTT Release: The Telugu romantic comedy Little Hearts, which hit theaters on September 5, 2025, is set to begin its digital run next week. The film will start streaming on ETV Win from October 1, 2025, as part of the platform's original programming slate. Viewers can watch the extended cut of the movie on the service, marking its official transition from a theatrical release to an online audience.

Little Hearts was initially planned as a direct-to-digital release by ETV Win. However, the team later opted for a theatrical debut, a decision that allowed the film to reach cinema halls before its scheduled OTT premiere.

A Young Man's Journey Through Academic Pressure, Love, and Self-Discovery

The story follows Akhil, a young man grappling with the disappointment of failing the EAMCET exam, which forces him into the demanding routine of long-term coaching. Amid academic pressure and personal struggles, he encounters Khatyayani, a fellow student who instantly captures his attention. Akhil's attempt to win her affection takes an unexpected turn when she rejects him for a reason he could never anticipate. His persistence leads him on a journey that blends humour, emotional growth, and self-discovery, exploring the thin line between fleeting attraction and genuine love.

The film features Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, supported by Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Sathya Krishnan. Little Hearts is written and directed by Sai Marthand and produced by Aditya Haasan under the banner of ETV Win Original Productions. Its theatrical release was handled by Bunny Vas Works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments.

Key members of the technical team include music composer Sinjith Yerramilli, cinematographer Suriya Balaji, and editor Sreedhar Sompally. The extended cut releasing on ETV Win is expected to include additional material not shown during its theatrical run, giving audiences a slightly different viewing experience.

With its October 1 digital premiere, Little Hearts will be accessible to a wider audience, allowing those who missed its cinema screening earlier this month to catch it from home.