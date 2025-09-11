Little Hearts OTT Release: Where To Watch The Romantic Comedy Movie After Its Theatrical Run

Little Hearts OTT Release: The Telugu romantic comedy Little Hearts, which opened in cinemas on September 5, 2025, is currently playing in theaters. The movie is an ETV Win Original production and is expected to make its way to the digital space once its theatrical run concludes.

As an in-house production, the film is expected to stream on the ETV Win OTT service. However, the team has not yet announced the official streaming date, though its digital streaming is awaited by audiences who prefer OTT viewing.

The decision to release Little Hearts in theaters first reportedly came after an initial plan for a direct-to-digital launch. This change allowed audiences to watch the film on the big screen before it eventually transitions to OTT.

Plot and Themes

The story of Little Hearts revolves around Akhil, whose setback in the EAMCET exam leads him to a long-term coaching program. The academic stress is compounded by personal struggles, leaving him questioning the purpose of his journey. During this period, he encounters Khatyayani, a fellow student who captures his interest. However, when she unexpectedly rejects him, Akhil is left navigating the complexities of attraction, rejection, and self-discovery. The film follows his attempts to win her over while gradually reshaping his perspective on love and life.

Cast and Crew

Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram play the lead roles, supported by a cast that includes Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Sathya Krishnan.

The film is written and directed by Sai Marthand, with Aditya Haasan serving as producer. Music is composed by Sinjith Yerramilli, cinematography is by Suriya Balaji, and editing is handled by Sreedhar Sompally. The art direction is led by Divya Pavan, with several contributors managing technical and creative aspects ranging from sound design to choreography and costume design.

Little Hearts was brought to theaters by Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati under their production houses, Bunny Vas Works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments. Once its theatrical exhibition winds down, the film will be available on ETV Win for digital viewers. Until then, audiences can continue to catch the romantic comedy during its ongoing big-screen run.