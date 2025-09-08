Little Hearts Worldwide Box Office 3-Day Collection: Romantic Comedy Sees Rising Numbers Over Opening Weekend

Little Hearts Box Office Collection: Telugu romantic comedy Little Hearts, which opened in theaters on September 5, 2025, has completed its first three days in cinemas with encouraging box office figures. According to official updates from the production team, the film registered a gross of over ₹12.21 crore across its opening weekend.

The makers highlighted that the film's revenue climbed steadily with each passing day, noting that collections on Sunday (Day 3) surpassed those of Saturday and Friday. They also reported that more than 2.9 lakh tickets were booked on BookMyShow during this period, reflecting strong traction among audiences.

Cast, Storyline, and Crew Details of Little Hearts

The release was backed by Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati under Bunny Vas Works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments, while the film itself is an ETV Win original production. Written and directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts features Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, with Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Sathya Krishnan in supporting parts.

The narrative follows Akhil, a student grappling with the fallout of failing the EAMCET exam. Enrolled in long-term coaching, he confronts both academic pressures and personal struggles, eventually crossing paths with Khatyayani, a fellow student who initially rejects his advances. The story traces his humorous and emotional journey of self-discovery, where infatuation gives way to a deeper understanding of love.

On the technical side, the project brings together a team including Sinjith Yerramilli for music, Suriya Balaji for cinematography, and Sreedhar Sompally handling the editing. Production design was led by Divya Pavan, while choreography, sound design, and visual effects were handled by Prem Bhagath, Prabhu CS, and Koushik Gundu, respectively.

The film's first-week performance will be closely monitored, as the coming weekdays are expected to provide a clearer indication of its long-term box office prospects. For now, Little Hearts has posted steady momentum across its initial three days, benefiting from word of mouth and the weekend footfalls.