Makers Of The Raja Saab Shut Down Delay Rumours, Confirm January 9, 2026 Release

Rebel Star Prabhas' much-awaited and India's biggest horror-fantasy, The RajaSaab, has been surrounded by speculation over a possible release delay but the makers have now firmly shut down all rumours.

People Media Factory, the production house behind this high-profile entertainer, clarified that there is no truth to reports of postponement and confirmed that the film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, as a major Sankranthi attraction.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad issued an official statement on behalf of the team:

"In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless.

The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay.

Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe.

Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business"

Directed and written by Maruthi, The film features Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. It is slated to release worldwide on January 9th, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.