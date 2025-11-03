Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 2: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Starrer Film Crosses ₹9 Crore In India

Mass Jathara Box Office Collection: The Telugu action entertainer Mass Jathara, featuring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles, is continuing its theatrical run following its weekend release. Directed and written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film hit theaters across India on Saturday, November 1, 2025, after holding its worldwide premiere shows on Friday evening, October 31.

According to early estimates from box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Mass Jathara has collected around ₹9.29 crore net in India over its first two days. The film recorded ₹2.9 crore from its Friday preview shows, followed by ₹3.75 crore on its opening day, and an estimated ₹2.64 crore on Sunday. Despite a dip of nearly 30% from Saturday to Sunday, the two-day total suggests a decent start for the film's box office journey.

Also Read Lokah Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen Starrer Movie Online

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 0 (Friday preview shows): ₹2.9 crore

Day 1 (Saturday): ₹3.75 crore

Day 2 (Sunday): ₹2.64 crore

Total (2 Days): ₹9.29 crore (All figures are approximate and based on early estimates.)

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Mass Jathara brings together a strong technical team. The film's cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayyanna, while editing is by Navin Nooli. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music, and Sri Nagendra Tangala has served as the production designer.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, and Naresh in supporting roles alongside Ravi Teja and Sreeleela. The story and screenplay have been crafted by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, with dialogues by Nandu Savirgama. The production was presented by Srikara Studios, and Phani K Varma served as the executive producer.

Mass Jathara opened to a wide release across domestic and international territories, with premiere screenings beginning on Friday evening. As it enters its third day today (Monday, November 3), the film's weekday performance will be crucial in determining its overall box office trajectory. The coming days will reveal whether Ravi Teja's latest outing can maintain its pace and emerge as a steady performer at the box office.