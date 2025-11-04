Mass Jathara OTT Release: Where To Stream Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Film After Its Theatrical Run

Mass Jathara OTT Release: Mass Jathara, featuring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles, continues its theatrical run across India and select overseas markets. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film premiered worldwide on October 31, 2025, with evening shows starting at 6 PM, and had its full release on November 1, Saturday. As of Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the film is in its fourth day in cinemas.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it. Technical credits include music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, editing by Navin Nooli, and dialogues penned by Nandu Savirgama. The ensemble cast also features Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, Naresh, and others.

Mass Jathara 3-Day Box Office Collection

Box office reports suggest that Mass Jathara has had a modest start. According to data from Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹11.61 crore in India over its first three days. Breaking it down, the Friday premiere collected approximately ₹3.1 crore, Saturday saw a rise to ₹4.2 crore, while Sunday's earnings were around ₹3.15 crore. Monday's early estimates indicate a further drop to ₹1.16 crore, reflecting a typical weekday decline.

Mass Jathara Digital Streaming

Despite its theatrical run still being underway, attention has already turned to the film's post-theatrical streaming plans. The post-theatrical rights for Mass Jathara have reportedly been acquired by Netflix. However, neither the platform nor the makers have announced a confirmed OTT release date. Audiences eager to watch the film online will need to wait for an official update from the production house or streaming service.

For now, moviegoers can continue to watch Mass Jathara in cinemas across multiple locations. As the film continues its theatrical run, audiences are awaiting updates on its Netflix release.