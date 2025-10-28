Mass Jathara Premiere Bookings Open Now: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Starrer Gears Up For Grand Release

Mass Jathara Advance Booking: The Telugu action entertainer Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, is all set to hit theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025. Directed and written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film will have its grand premieres beginning at 6 PM across India and overseas. The makers have now officially opened advance bookings, and the film has reportedly begun trending among the top searches on BookMyShow, reflecting the early buzz surrounding its release.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Mass Jathara with a U/A certificate. The film runs for approximately 160 minutes, hinting at a full-fledged commercial entertainer packed with action, comedy, and drama. The trailer, which was unveiled on October 27, offered a glimpse into Ravi Teja's cop role and Sreeleela's energetic presence, setting expectations high.

Key Technical Crew, Star Cast, and Pre-release Event Details

Produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios. The technical team features cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, editor Navin Nooli, and music composer Bheems Ceciroleo. The production design is handled by Sri Nagendra Tangala, while dialogues are written by Nandu Savirgama.

A grand pre-release event is scheduled for tonight at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad, where Tamil actor Suriya will attend as the chief guest. The event is expected to serve as the final promotional milestone before the film's theatrical debut.

Alongside the lead pair Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, Mass Jathara also stars Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, and Naresh in important roles. Executive production is led by Phani K. Varma, while Raam Ravipati serves as co-director. The film's VFX work is supervised by Nikhil Koduru, and makeup design is led by I. Srinivas Raju.

With strong production backing and wide release plans, Mass Jathara is positioned as a major release of the year. As anticipation builds and advance bookings surge, all eyes are now on how the Ravi Teja-starrer performs when it opens to audiences worldwide on October 31.