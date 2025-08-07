Mayasabha Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Aadhi Pinisetty And Chaitanya Rao Madadi's Series

Mayasabha Now On OTT: Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans, a political thriller set against the backdrop of 1990s undivided Andhra Pradesh, is now available for streaming on SonyLIV. The Telugu web series, directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, is also accessible in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. All nine episodes from the first season dropped today.

Starring Aadhi Pinisetty as Kakarla Krishnam Naidu and Chaitanya Rao Madadi as MS Rami Reddy, Mayasabha tells the story of two childhood friends who grow into political adversaries. The series delves into themes of ambition, power, and shifting loyalties during a volatile period in the state's political history. The characters have drawn comparisons with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and current Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. However, in a report by The Hindu, co-director Deva Katta emphasized that the story is fictional, though inspired by real events.

Mayasabha Explores Politics Through Fictional Lens

The trailer, released on July 31, featured the tagline "A friendship tested by ambition. A rivalry that redefined leadership. A story that changed the fate of a state." This marketing message encapsulates the essence of a series that examines political transformation through deeply personal relationships.

At the trailer launch event held in Hyderabad on August 1, Deva Katta revealed that Mayasabha was originally conceived as a feature film. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a shift in format to a web series, allowing for a more expansive narrative. According to a report by 123telugu, Deva Katta said the team completed filming content equivalent to three feature-length films within a span of just 90 days. He described the series as a "beautiful imagination" shaped by events beyond the characters' control.

The ensemble cast includes Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nassar, Srikanth Iyengar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, and Tanya Ravichandran. Produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha, Mayasabha aims to reach audiences across India by offering regional language options.

With its release today, Mayasabha joins SonyLIV's growing slate of regional content and could potentially spark discussion on how fiction reflects real-world political landscapes.