Mayasabha Season 2 Release Date: When Will Chaitanya Rao's Telugu Show Return With New Season? What To Expect?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@sonylivindia

Mayasabha Season 2 Release Date Updates: When Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans premiered on SonyLIV on August 7, 2025, it didn't just drop a show-it dropped a political grenade. From the first scene, viewers were drawn into a riveting world of ambition, friendship, and ideological conflict set against the turbulent backdrop of 1990s Andhra Pradesh. With its rich storytelling, powerful performances, and fearless political commentary, Mayasabha has firmly planted itself as a fierce contender in Telugu OTT.

Created by Deva Katta, who co-directed the show with Kiran Jay Kumar, Mayasabha: Rise Of The Titans dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures, Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and M. S. Rami Reddy, portraying their journey from friends-turned-political rivals.

Mayasabha Season 2 CONFIRMED: What To Expect From New Season?

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1970s-1990s Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha (Season 1) is the fictionalized retelling of the events based on the politics of Andhra Pradesh that took place between the 1970s and 1995. After the cliffhanger ending in the first season, fans and critics alike have clutched their phones, shouting, "When is Season 2 coming?"

The political earthquake that was Mayasabha Season 1 is far from over. Buoyed by overwhelming responses and intense debates, Season 2 is now gearing up to take fans even deeper into the tangled corridors of power. Here's everything we know-and why viewers can hardly wait.

According to HT, Chaitanya Rao has revealed that they have already wrapped up a major chunk of the shooting for Mayasabha Season 2. As per OTTPlay, Sai Kumar's character, the legendary N. T. Rama Rao (NTR), will be the highlight of season 2, following his journey from a top movie star to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, along with his political clashes with his son-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu.

As per the makers, Mayasabha Season 2 will highlight some major historical events that completely changed the face of politics in Andhra Pradesh. The new season will also see veteran Nassar return as media mogul Ramoji Rao, while fresh faces are set to shake the political playground even further

Mayasabha Season 2 Release Date Latest Update: When Will The New Season Of Chaitanya Rao's Show Premiere On Sony LIV?

As reported by HT, actor Chaitanya Rao, who plays Rami Reddy, has revealed that Mayasabha Season 2 is likely to premiere next year in January (2026) on Sony LIV.

With new characters rising, ideological battles deepening, and the promise of cinematic storytelling elevated to new heights, it's fair to say the wait is already building feverish anticipation.

Get ready for January 2026. This political chessboard is just getting warmed up.