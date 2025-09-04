Mirai Actor Teja Sajja Responded On Adding Indian Itihasa To His Films: "Why Question Our Dharma When..."

Today at the grand event of upcoming pan-india spectacle Mirai, when actor Teja Sajja was asked why religious elements frequently appear in his films. The actor responded to the same, saying,"Why does nobody question when the same love story is made again and again, but the moment we try to tell a story inspired by our dharma, people start raising doubts? We should feel proud-this is our land, these are our morals. In the 3 minutes 10 seconds of the trailer, only 10 seconds show a glimpse of Lord Rama, and for that alone, questions of religion are being raised. This film is not just about that-it's a mix of fantasy, action, adventure, superhero storytelling, and deep emotions. We're bringing all of this together through the lens of our Indian itihasa, in a fresh and cool way, so that the younger generation can connect with it and embrace it."

Blending itihasa with explosive action, Mirai promises a cinematic experience like never before. With a stellar ensemble featuring Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak, the film is further elevated by Gowra Hari's electrifying score and groundbreaking visuals that push technical boundaries.

Powered by Teja Sajja's charismatic screen presence, Karthik Ghattamneni's visionary storytelling, and Dharma Productions' strong backing in the North markets, Mirai is set to roar into theaters worldwide on 12th September 2025**, redefining the scale and scope of Indian cinema.