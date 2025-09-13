Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Gets His Highest Opener As Action Adventure Film Beats HanuMan

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's massive fan following have all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, the handsome and talented actor, who had set the box office on fire with the 2024 release superhero drama HanuMan, is now back in the headlines with his new release. We are talking about Mirai (Mirai Super Yodha) which is a fantasy action adventure film. Also starring Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu in the lead, Mirai has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Mirai has been written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. For the uninitiated, Mirai, which is set in a mythological-futuristic universe and revolves around a mighty warrior Vedha Prajapati (played by Teja Sajja) who is a protector of the nine sacred scriptures of Emperor Ashoka. While these scriptures hold the power of turning mortals into deities, Black Sword, a ruthless group led by Mahabir Lama (played by Manchu Manoj) are in a quest to claim these scriptures. Needless to say, the face off between Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj has been a key highlight of Mirai. As Mirai has opened to rave reviews, the movie has witnessed a great start at the box office

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai has made an opening day collection of Rs 12cr (day 1/ first Friday) in all languages (Rs 10.6cr in Telugu, Rs 1.25cr in Hindi, Rs 0.05 each in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam).

Mirai Becomes Teja Sajja's Highest Opener

Interestingly, with an opening day collection of Rs 12cr, Mirai has managed to beat HanuMan which raked in Rs 8.05cr on its day of release. As a result, Mirai has become the highest opener for Teja Sajja.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Mirai is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 2/ first Saturday) and is expected to cross Rs 25cr.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".