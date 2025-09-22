Mirai Box Office Collection Day 10: Teja Sajja Starrer Fantasy Action Film Earns ₹79 Crore Domestically

Mirai Box Office Collection: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram, has completed its first ten days in theaters since its worldwide release on September 12, 2025. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned an estimated ₹79 crore net in India across all languages.

Mirai follows Vedha Prajapati, a young orphan who becomes entangled in a legacy surrounding nine sacred grandhas created by Emperor Ashoka. A dangerous faction called the Black Sword seeks to claim these artifacts, while Vedha begins a journey that uncovers his own origins and purpose. The narrative centers on the mystery of MIRĀI, which remains a key element throughout the film.

Ten-Day Box Office Performance of Mirai

Box office figures indicate a strong opening weekend, with Day 1 collections reaching ₹13 crore and Day 3 peaking at ₹16.6 crore. The first week closed with ₹65.1 crore, showing steady traction in Telugu-speaking regions compared to smaller contributions from other language markets. The second weekend saw some fluctuations, with Day 8 collecting ₹2.75 crore and Day 10 estimated at ₹6 crore, bringing the ten-day total to ₹79 crore.

Key Crew Behind Mirai

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai features a technical crew comprising Sreekar Prasad (editing), Gowra Hari (music), and Karthik Gattamneni as director of photography. The film's action sequences were coordinated by a team including Pradeet Seelum, Kecha Khampakdee, Maibam Nabakanta, and others, while VFX supervision was led by Ramji Dott, with PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams handling post-production effects.

Additional crew members include Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi for costume design, Dasireddy Srinivas for art direction, and Raghunath Kemisetty overseeing sound design. The marketing and digital promotions were handled by PMF Digital Marketing, Haashtag Media, and other partners.

With its ten-day box office run, Mirai has established a solid presence in the market, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions, as it continues its theatrical journey while audiences engage with the film's fantasy storyline.