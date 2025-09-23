Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Inches Close To 85Cr Mark

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Is Teja Sajja's Mirai turning out to be a box office hit? According to a report by Filmibeat, the film was made on an estimated budget of around Rs. 60 crore. Impressively, it has already surpassed that figure through its net box office collections alone, making it a clear commercial success on the global stage. However, the film is now facing the usual weekday slowdown, with a noticeable dip beginning on Monday. The real question is, did the decline continue on Tuesday as well? Let's dive into today's box office report to find out more.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 1.35 crores at the box office on Day 12 (Tuesday) as of 10 pm. This makes the overall collection stand at Rs. 82.15 crores as per today's early trends. It is speculated that the movie will see a further fall today. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 13 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 15 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs. 16.60 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs. 6.40 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs. 6 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs. 4.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs. 3.35 crore

Week 1- Rs. 65.1 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs. 5.15

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs. 6 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs. 1.8 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs. 1.35 crore (as of 10 pm)

Total- Rs. 82.15 crore (early trends)

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is one of the most ambitious Telugu films of the year, made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore, according to a report by Filmibeat. The film's high production cost reflects its grand scale, extensive use of VFX, and larger-than-life action sequences. Designed as a superhero sci-fi entertainer, Mirai brought together a massive technical team and top-notch visuals to offer a pan-India cinematic experience. From costume design to CGI-heavy battle scenes, every aspect of the film contributes to its big-screen appeal, justifying its high investment.