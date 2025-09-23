Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Inches Close To 85Cr Mark

By
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Is Teja Sajja's Mirai turning out to be a box office hit? According to a report by Filmibeat, the film was made on an estimated budget of around Rs. 60 crore. Impressively, it has already surpassed that figure through its net box office collections alone, making it a clear commercial success on the global stage. However, the film is now facing the usual weekday slowdown, with a noticeable dip beginning on Monday. The real question is, did the decline continue on Tuesday as well? Let's dive into today's box office report to find out more.

Also Read
Google Gemini Nano Banana Navratri Look Prompts: From Dandiya Night To Garba, Create Festive Styles
Google Gemini Nano Banana Navratri Look Prompts: From Dandiya Night To Garba, Create Festive Styles

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 1.35 crores at the box office on Day 12 (Tuesday) as of 10 pm. This makes the overall collection stand at Rs. 82.15 crores as per today's early trends. It is speculated that the movie will see a further fall today. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123)

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 13 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 15 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): Rs. 16.60 crore
Day 4 (Monday): Rs. 6.40 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs. 6 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs. 4.75 crore
Day 7 (Thursday): Rs. 3.35 crore

Week 1- Rs. 65.1 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs. 2.75 crore
Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs. 5.15
Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs. 6 crore
Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs. 1.8 crore
Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs. 1.35 crore (as of 10 pm)

Total- Rs. 82.15 crore (early trends)

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is one of the most ambitious Telugu films of the year, made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore, according to a report by Filmibeat. The film's high production cost reflects its grand scale, extensive use of VFX, and larger-than-life action sequences. Designed as a superhero sci-fi entertainer, Mirai brought together a massive technical team and top-notch visuals to offer a pan-India cinematic experience. From costume design to CGI-heavy battle scenes, every aspect of the film contributes to its big-screen appeal, justifying its high investment.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: mirai box office collection
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X