Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Hit By Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG?

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Has Mirai Taken a Hit from They Call Him OG? Teja Sajja's Mirai is expected to witness a sharp decline at the box office today, possibly impacted by the buzz around They Call Him OG. However, the good news is that the film has already made a strong impression commercially. According to a report by Filmibeat, Mirai was made on a budget of approximately Rs. 60 crore. By Day 12, the film has reportedly grossed nearly double its production cost worldwide. Here's a look at Mirai's Wednesday box office performance:

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12

Mirai has made the worldwide box office collection of Rs. 126.50 crore as of Day 12 (Tuesday). Talking about the movie's overseas collection, it stands at Rs. 29.35 crore. Mirai has earned Rs. 82.55 crore at the India net box office, while Rs. 97.15 crore at the India gross box office.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 56 lakh so far at the box office on Day 13 (Wednesday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Mirai stand at Rs. 83.11 crore as of today's early trends.

Has Mirai Been Hit Hard By They Call Him OG?

Mirai and They Call Him OG are both Telugu-language films. When Mirai was released, there was much buzz around it. The movie grossed good numbers in week 1, but it has slowed down in week 2. Specifically, today, Mirai's box office collection has slowed down, allegedly due to Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG's release. Let us further wait for the final report of the movie.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs. 13.00 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs. 15.00 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs. 16.60 Cr

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs. 6.40 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs. 6.00 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs. 4.75 Cr

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs. 3.35 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 65.1 Cr

Day 8 (Friday) - Rs. 2.75 Cr

Day 9 (Saturday) - Rs. 5.15 Cr

Day 10 (Sunday) - Rs. 6.00 Cr

Day 11 (Monday) - Rs. 1.80 Cr

Day 12 (Tuesday) - Rs. 1.75 Cr

Day 13 (Wednesday) - Rs. 0.56 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total (13 Days) - Rs. 83.1 Cr (early trends)

Mirai OTT Release Date Update

Following its successful theatrical run, Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. According to multiple reports, the film's OTT rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. While an official streaming date is yet to be confirmed, industry sources suggest that Mirai is likely to release on the platform sometime in early to mid-November 2025, following the typical 8-week post-theatrical window. Fans who missed the fantasy action spectacle in cinemas can soon catch it from the comfort of their homes.