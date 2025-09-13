Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja's Film Sees Hike In Footfalls In Morning Shows; Beats Kuberaa

Mirai Morning Occupancy Day 2: Teja Sajja's fans have every reason to celebrate. The talented actor, who made waves with the 2024 superhero drama HanuMan, is once again in the spotlight. His latest film, Mirai (also known as Mirai Super Yodha), is a fantasy action adventure that has captured significant attention. The film features Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Mirai has been crafted by Karthik Gattamneni, who both wrote and directed the film.

Set in a mythological-futuristic world, the story of Mirai follows Vedha Prajapati, portrayed by Teja Sajja. He is a valiant warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures of Emperor Ashoka. These scriptures possess the power to transform humans into deities. The narrative intensifies as Black Sword, a merciless group led by Mahabir Lama (played by Manchu Manoj), seeks to seize these powerful scriptures. The confrontation between Teja Sajja's character and Manchu Manoj's antagonist is a major highlight of the film. After a grand opening, Mirai witnessed a hike in footfalls today (day 2/ first Saturday)

Marai Occupancy Day 2 (Morning Shows)

After recording a footfall of 56.20% in Telugu on day 1, Mirai saw an occupancy of 62.97% for Telugu version on second day of release

Mirai Beats Kuberaa On Day 2

Interestingly, with a footfall of 62.97% in Telugu belt, Mirai has managed to beat the occupancy of Dhanush's Kuberaa's which happens to be which happens to be Rs 40.77%

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2 (Morning Trends)

Interestingly, Mirai also witnessed a good start at the box office today (day 2/ first Saturday) as the movie minted Rs 2.18cr from morning shows until 12:30PM

Meanwhile, talking about Mirai, Teja Sajja told The Hollywood Reporter India, "During the first narration of Mirai, I knew that this was what I was waiting for. It had our itihas merged into the story. It is an all round commercial film packaged with new age elements. I always search for scripts that have a bigger reason than the star cast for the audience to come to the theatre".