Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja's Film Crosses 25Cr On 1st Saturday; Did It Beat Kuberaa?

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja's fans have every reason to celebrate. The talented actor, who made waves with the 2024 superhero drama HanuMan, is back in the spotlight with his latest film. Mirai (also known as "Mirai Super Yodha") is a fantasy action adventure that has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The film features an ensemble cast including Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu. Mirai has been crafted by Karthik Gattamneni, who both wrote and directed the film.

To note, Mirai unfolds in a mythological-futuristic setting and follows Vedha Prajapati, portrayed by Teja Sajja. Vedha is a formidable warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures of Emperor Ashoka. These scriptures possess the power to transform humans into deities. The narrative intensifies as Black Sword, a merciless group led by Mahabir Lama (played by Manchu Manoj), seeks to seize these powerful scriptures. The confrontation between Teja Sajja's character and Manchu Manoj's antagonist forms a central element of Mirai. Interestingly, after rave reviews and a good start at the box office, Mirai has been witnessing an upward trend in collections

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai made a collection of Rs 14.5cr on day 2 (first Saturday) including Rs 2.8cr in Hindi, Rs 11.5cr in Telugu, Rs 0.1cr in Tamil, Rs 0.05cr each in Kannada and Malayalam respectively. This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 27.5cr after two days of release

Mirai Fails To Beat Kuberaa On Day 2

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 14.5cr on day 2, while Mirai has managed to beat HanuMan (Rs 12.45cr), it failed to beat Dhanush's Kuberaa which had minted Rs 16.5cr on the second day of release.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Mirai is expected to see another hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Sunday) and is expected to touch Rs 40cr at the box office. To note, the movie is expected to mint around Rs 30cr during the opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday)

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".