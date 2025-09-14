Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Earns 2X Of Kannappa, Hits 40Cr On 1st Sun

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Mirai, the latest Telugu-language film starring Teja Sajja, opened with a respectable box office collection of Rs. 13 crore. The film witnessed a 15% rise in collections on Saturday, indicating strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. As Sunday unfolds, Mirai is expected to see yet another significant jump in earnings. The big question now is: Will Mirai cross Rs. 30 crore by the end of the weekend? With total earnings already inching close to Rs. 40 crore, the film seems to be on track for a solid box office run. Let's take a look at Mirai's Sunday performance so far.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2 (Saturday)

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 15 crores at the box office on Day 2 (Saturday). The movie saw a rise of 15.38% at the box office when compared to Friday. To note, Mirai earned Rs. 13 crores on the opening day.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates

As per the reports, Mirai has grossed Rs. 12.35 crores at the box office on Day 3 (Sunday) as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Mirai stand at Rs. 40.35 crores as per early trends of the movie.

Will Mirai Beat Saturday Record On Sunday?

On Saturday, Mirai earned Rs. 15 crores at the box office. On Sunday, Mirai has so far (as of 6.30 pm) earned Rs. 12.35 crores. It is expected that Mirai will be crossing the previous day's record and see a rise at the box office. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Mirai Earns Double Of Kannappa On Sunday

Kannappa has grossed Rs. 6.9 crores on Day 3 (Sunday). On the other hand, Mirai has earned double the amount of Kannappa on the 1st Sunday. It has earned over 12 crores on the 1st Sunday. However, the movie is expected to gross more than it.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 13 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 15 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 12.35 Cr (as of 6.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 40.35 Cr (early trends)

Mirai, a high-concept Telugu fantasy action film, brings mythology and modernity together in an epic battle of good vs. evil. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film stars Teja Sajja as Vedha, a chosen protector of nine sacred scriptures with the power to turn mortals into gods. Opposing him is Manchu Manoj as the fierce antagonist Mahabir Lama. Backed by People Media Factory, the film also features Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram in key roles. With a massive budget of Rs. 60 crore, Mirai blends sleek VFX with intense action, aiming for pan-India appeal (Source: Filmibeat).