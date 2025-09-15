Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's Movie Crosses ₹44 Crore In Opening Weekend

Mirai Box Office Collection: Telugu fantasy action-adventure Mirai completed its opening weekend in cinemas on Sunday, recording a strong three-day run at the domestic box office. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film opened worldwide on September 12, 2025, and features Teja Sajja in the lead, with Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.

According to estimates by box office tracker Sacnilk, Mirai earned a total of about ₹44.25 crore net across India during its first three days. The film started with ₹13 crore on Friday, saw growth to ₹15 crore on Saturday, and further increased to ₹16.25 crore on Sunday. The Telugu version contributed the largest portion, while the Hindi dubbed release showed an upward trajectory, starting at ₹1.65 crore on day one and rising to ₹3.4 crore by day three. Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added smaller but steady amounts.

Here is the language-wise breakdown for the first weekend:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹13 crore [Telugu: ₹11.15 crore, Hindi: ₹1.65 crore, others: ₹0.2 crore]

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹15 crore [Telugu: ₹11.75 crore, Hindi: ₹3 crore, others: ₹0.25 crore]

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹16.25 crore [Telugu: ₹12.5 crore, Hindi: ₹3.4 crore, others: ₹0.35 crore]

The cumulative total stands at ₹44.25 crore after three days in theaters.

Monday, marking day four, will be crucial in assessing how the film holds up beyond its debut weekend. Early indications suggest the movie is heading toward the ₹50 crore mark domestically, but its weekday trend will determine how much momentum it can carry into the second week.

Fantasy Action Drama Enters Weekday Test

Mirai presents a mix of fantasy and action, following the journey of Vedha Prajapati, an orphan who discovers his connection to a prophecy linked to Emperor Ashoka's nine mystical scriptures. The film's narrative revolves around his clash with a ruthless faction seeking control of these texts, all tied to the central question: "What is Mirai?"

The film has been mounted on a large scale with heavy use of visual effects and elaborate action choreography. The crew includes editor Sreekar Prasad, music composer Gowra Hari, and production designer Srinagendra Tangala, along with several international stunt coordinators and VFX teams.

As Mirai enters its first weekday, trade circles are closely tracking its performance to gauge whether the film can sustain the momentum built over the weekend.