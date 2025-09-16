Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In India

Mirai Box Office Collection: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, completed its first four days at the box office with total earnings of around ₹50.28 crore net across India. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film was released worldwide on September 12, 2025, and entered its fifth day today (September 16).

After a strong opening weekend, Mirai witnessed a steep decline in collections on Monday. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹13 crore on its release day, driven largely by the Telugu market (₹11.15 crore), while the Hindi version contributed ₹1.65 crore. Growth followed over the weekend, with Saturday bringing in ₹15 crore and Sunday touching ₹16.6 crore, the highest single-day figure for the film so far.

However, the momentum slowed down significantly once the weekday began. On Day 4 (Monday), Mirai added only ₹5.68 crore, marking a drop of nearly 66% compared to Sunday. Out of this, the Hindi version contributed ₹0.99 crore, while the Telugu version brought in ₹4.69 crore. Other languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, had limited impact throughout the four-day run.

Mirai 4-Day India Net Box Office Collections (All Languages)

Day 1 (Friday): ₹13 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹15 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹16.6 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹5.68 crore

Total: ₹50.28 crore

The film blends mythology with action and fantasy elements. Its storyline follows Vedha Prajapati, an orphan who becomes entangled in a prophecy linked to Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred scriptures. These scriptures, believed to hold mystical powers, are sought after by a rising threat called the Black Sword. Vedha's journey of discovery and survival forms the central thread of the narrative, raising the overarching question of what "Mirai" truly signifies.

Alongside Teja Sajja, the film features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles. The project has been backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with music composed by Gowra Hari.

With the crucial weekday period now underway, industry attention will be on whether Mirai manages to stabilize its collections after the Monday fall. The coming days are likely to determine its box office trajectory ahead of the second weekend.