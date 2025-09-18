Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6: Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action-Adventure Crosses ₹61 Crore In India

Mirai Box Office Collection: Karthik Gattamneni's Mirai, a Telugu fantasy action-adventure film, has completed six days in theaters and continues to generate steady box office figures. Released worldwide on September 12, 2025, the film has brought together an ensemble cast led by Teja Sajja alongside Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. It is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

As per early estimates from box office tracking platform Sacnilk, Mirai has collected approximately ₹61.19 crore net across India in all languages over its first six days. The film opened with a strong Friday, collecting about ₹13 crore. The Telugu version dominated the numbers on the first day, while the Hindi release contributed approximately ₹1.65 crore. Smaller figures came from Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

Saturday saw growth, with the film bringing in nearly ₹15 crore. Sunday marked the highest single-day total so far, reaching close to ₹16.6 crore. However, as is typical with many big releases, collections dipped once the weekend ended. Monday witnessed a steep fall to ₹6.4 crore, while Tuesday held relatively steady at ₹6 crore. By Wednesday, the figures dropped further to an estimated ₹4.19 crore, with the Hindi and Telugu versions continuing to account for most of the earnings.

The six-day breakdown stands as follows:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹13 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹15 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹16.6 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹6.4 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹6 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹4.19 crore

Total: ₹61.19 crore (India net)

Mirai blends elements of mythology and action, with its narrative centered around an orphan, Vedha Prajapati, whose life becomes intertwined with a prophecy connected to Emperor Ashoka's nine scriptures, known as the grandhas. The film pits Vedha against a secretive organization, the Black Sword, as questions of identity, destiny, and hidden truths unfold.

With its opening week drawing to a close, attention will now turn to how Mirai performs in the coming days as newer releases enter the market.