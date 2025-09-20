Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Expected To See Rise On Saturday

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: Will Mirai see a significant rise in collections over the second weekend? A rise is expected, as most people are likely to visit cinemas on Saturday and Sunday. But has Mirai crossed the Rs. 70 crore net mark yet? On its second Friday, the film recorded its lowest box office collection so far, witnessing a dip of around 17%. For context, during the previous weekend, Mirai earned Rs. 15 crore on Saturday and Rs. 16.6 crore on Sunday. Let's take a look at today's box office report for the movie.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 1.78 crores at the box office on Day 9 (2nd Saturday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Mirai stand at Rs. 69.63 crores (as of early trends). It is expected that Mirai will gross more than the previous day at the box office. However, let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1 - Rs. 13 crore

Day 2 - Rs. 15 crore

Day 3 - Rs. 16.6 crore

Day 4 - Rs. 6.4 crore

Day 5 - Rs. 6 crore

Day 6 - Rs. 4.75 crore

Day 7 - Rs. 3.35 crore

Week 1- Rs. 65.1 crore

Day 8 - Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 9 - Rs. 1.78 crore (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 69.63 crore

Mirai Budget

Mirai was made on a substantial budget that reflects its high production values and ambitious scale. According to Filmibeat, the film's estimated budget is around Rs. 80 crore, which covers extensive visual effects, star cast remuneration, and advanced cinematography. The investment aimed to deliver a visually stunning and engaging cinematic experience, blending strong storytelling with technical excellence. Despite the high budget, the makers are confident that Mirai's appeal will translate into impressive box office returns. The film's performance will be closely watched, given the significant financial commitment behind it.

Mirai OTT Release Date

Mirai is set to make its OTT debut soon, following its theatrical run. According to Filmibeat, the film is scheduled to release on major streaming platforms approximately four weeks after its box office release, aiming to reach a wider audience beyond cinemas. The OTT release will allow fans who missed the theatrical experience to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes. This strategy also helps the producers maximize revenue through digital rights. With high anticipation surrounding the film, the OTT release is expected to generate significant viewership.