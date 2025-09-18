Mirai Box Office Collection Week 1 Early Updates: Teja Sajja’s Film Crosses Budget, Eyes Bigger Milestones

Mirai Box Office Collection 1 Week Early Updates: It's been a week since Mirai hit the theatres, but did it manage to recover its budget at the box office? According to Filmibeat, Teja Sajja's ambitious film was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. Speaking about the film's scale and production quality, filmmaker Karan Johar remarked, "This level of cinema at this budget is impossible." Teja Sajja, visibly emotional, shared that he never imagined he'd be sitting in front of the Hindi media, discussing his own film on such a big stage.

So, how much did Mirai earn in its first week? Let's break down its box office performance so far:

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 1.3 crores on Day 7 (1st Thursday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Mirai stand at Rs. 63.05 crores, as per today's early trends.

Will Mirai Hit 65Cr Today?

Even though Mirai sees a further dip in the collection today, it is expected to hit the 65 crores mark. The movie needs to earn somewhere around 3-4 crores to hit or surpass that 65 crore mark. However, let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs. 13.00 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs. 15.00 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs. 16.60 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs. 6.40 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs. 6.00 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs. 4.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday)- Rs. 1.3 crore (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 62.05 crore (early trends)

Mirai OTT Release Update

Teja Sajja's action-fantasy film Mirai is now gearing up for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. As per a report by Filmibeat, the digital streaming rights of Mirai have been acquired by ZEE5, and the film is expected to premiere in October 2025. The report stated, "Mirai's OTT release is likely to draw a wider audience, especially those who missed the theatrical experience." With its high-end VFX, gripping storyline, and a strong word-of-mouth buzz, Mirai is expected to perform well on streaming too. Fans can soon relive the adventure from the comfort of their homes.