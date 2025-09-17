Mirai Box Office Day 5: Teja's Film Maintains Hold; Beats Vijay Deverakonda's Popular Film To Create Record

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5: Teja Sajja is all over the news today and rightfully so. After all, the actor is here with much talked about Mirai and his massive fan following across the world can't keep calm about it. To note, Mirai, which is an fantasy action-adventure film, marks Teja's first release after the phenomenal success of HanuMan. Written and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai also features Manchu Manoj, Rithika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram in key roles. Needless to say, Mirai has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

In the world of Mirai, mythology intertwines with futuristic themes. The central figure is Vedha Prajapati, a warrior entrusted with safeguarding nine sacred texts of Emperor Ashoka. These ancient scriptures possess the ability to transform ordinary individuals into divine entities. However, their tranquility is jeopardized by Black Sword, a merciless group led by Mahabir Lama, portrayed by Manchu Manoj, who seeks these powerful texts for their own ends. As Mirai opened to rave reviews, the movie has been witnessing continuous dip in numbers post the opening weeknd

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai made a collection of Rs 5.58cr on day 5 (first Tuesday) which took took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 56.62cr.

Mirai Day Wise Collection

Day 1 - Rs 13cr

Day 2 - Rs 15cr

Day 3 - Rs 16.6cr

Day 4 - Rs 6.4cr

Day 5 - Rs 5.58cr

Total - Rs 56.62cr

Mirai Beats Kingdom Lifetime Collection

With a total collection of Rs 56.62cr in 5 days, Mirai has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom which happens to be Rs 51.98cr. As a result, Mirai has emerged as the 8th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Mirai is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 6/ first Wednesday) and is expected to cross Rs 60cr at the box office.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".