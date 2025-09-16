Mirai Cast Salaries: Did Manchu Manoj Earn More Than Teja Sajja? Here's What We Know

Mirai Cast Salary: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, has been attracting considerable attention since its release on September 12, 2025.

The film, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role along with Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram, blends action, fantasy, and drama and has drawn audiences curious about the behind-the-scenes details, including the cast's remuneration.

According to a report by Koimoi, which cited 123Telugu, Manchu Manoj, who plays a key antagonist in the film, reportedly earned around ₹3 crore for his role. This figure is said to surpass that of the lead, Teja Sajja, who is reported to have received approximately ₹2 crore. The report further suggests that Teja's pay was determined before the release of his earlier film HanuMan, and his market value has since risen, meaning his earnings for upcoming projects are expected to be higher.

The rest of the cast also reportedly received substantial paychecks. Ritika Nayak, the female lead, is said to have been paid around ₹50 lakh. Shriya Saran, who had a pivotal role, reportedly earned close to ₹2 crore. Jagapathi Babu is said to have been compensated approximately ₹1.5 crore, while Jayaram received about ₹80 lakh. It is important to note that none of these figures have been officially confirmed by the actors or the producers.

Mirai's Budget And Box Office Run

Mirai was produced on a reported budget of nearly ₹60 crore. Given the early box office response and strong audience reception, the film is expected to generate significant returns for its producers. The combination of Teja Sajja's growing stardom and Manchu Manoj's performance as the antagonist has become a talking point among fans, with discussions centering on the differences in remuneration between the lead and supporting actors.

As the movie continues its theatrical run, further details regarding the film's earnings and audience reception are awaited. Both the lead and supporting cast are expected to see benefits from the film's commercial performance, while the fantasy-action narrative continues to capture viewer interest across regions.