Mirai Early Review: Teja Sajja's Film Gets Excellent Review In Censor Reports But The Climax Is....

Mirai Early Review: Teja Sajja is one of the most renowned actors in the Telugu film industry and there are no second thoughts about it. In his career so far, he has been a part of several movies as a child actor made his debut as a lead actor in the 2021 release Zombie Reddy. Last seen in Hanu-Man, the actor had managed to set the box office on fire with his superhero film. And now, Teja Sajja is back in the headlines for his upcoming release Mirai which is a fantasy action-adventure film.

Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Mirai is written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Featuring Teja Sajja in the role of The Super Yodha, Mirai also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram. The movie is set in the mythological-futuristic universe and follows the journey of Super Yodha, portrayed by Teja Sajja, who is on a mission to safeguard Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred texts. These scriptures hold the mystical ability to transform humans into divine beings. Standing in his way is the Black Sword, a merciless faction led by Mahabir Lama, played by Manchu Manoj. Their goal is to seize these powerful texts and cast the world into chaos. As the trailer and posters of Mirai has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town, we have got our hands on the early review of the movie.

Mirai Early Review

As per a viral tweet, Mirai, which has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minute, has received an excellent review from censor reports. The tweet also emphasised that Mirai has an epic climax. Looks like Teja Sajja's fans are in for a major treat.

Mirai Rating

To note, Mirai has received a CBFC rating of U/A 16+ which makes it suitable to watch for audience above the age of 16 years in India. As per a report in Telugu Filmibeat, the censor officials have been quite satisfied with the narration of the movie and were mighty impressed by the VFX and graphics of Mirai.

Meanwhile, talking about Mirai, Teja Sajja told The Hollywood Reporter India, "During the first narration of Mirai, I knew that this was what I was waiting for. It had our itihas merged into the story. It is an all round commercial film packaged with new age elements. I always search for scripts that have a bigger reason than the star cast for the audience to come to the theatre".