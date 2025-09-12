Mirai Ending Explained: Veda VS Lama, Who Wins the Final Showdown? Post-Credit Scene Teases A Sequel

**Spoilers Alert**

Mirai Ending Explained: Teja Sajja's Mirai has been creating buzz online. In the climax scene of the movie, we saw Teja's character, Veda and Mahabir Lama having a face-off. So, who won the ultimate battle? Was the world rescued in the end?

So far, Mirai has grossed Rs. 2.83 crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). Will Mirai hit 10 crores by the end of the day? As we wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive, let us take a look at the ending scene of Mirai.

Mirai Ending Explained

Who Wins The Ultimate Face-Off, Veda Or Lama?

Well, this answer is obvious. We all know the hero always wins and saves the world. The same happened at the end of Mirai. Veda manages to entrust the 9th scripture to a guardian. He saves the world from complete destruction.

Mirai Last Scene: Will There Be A Sequel?

When the post-credit scene rolled, it was revealed that Mirai has more to its storyline. A sequel was confirmed in the post-credits. The name of the sequel is revealed to be 'Mirai: Jaithraya. In the sequel, the viewers will see Rana Daggubati as the villain. It is shown that Veda's win in Mirai was nothing when compared to what he is about to face in the future (sequel). In Mirai: Jaithraya, Veda's physical power will be tested along with faith, heritage, and cosmic equilibrium.

Mirai Review

After watching the movie, a user took to X to write his review, saying, "Unstoppable adrenaline rush with #Mirai 🔥#TejaSajja delivers his career best Interval 💣 Pre-climax ⚡ Action all on another level🔥#MiraiReview #MiraiOnSep12Th." Another praised the film, writing the honesh review, "#Mirai - The interval and the climax delivered the much-needed high, elevating the film from an otherwise OK movie. Positives : Shriya episodes, Lack of songs, Divine element, VFX Can be better : BGM, Casting."