Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Telugu): Teja's Film Beats Hari Hara Veera Mallu & Gives Competition To HanuMan

Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 1: Mirai: Super Yodha was released in theatres on Friday, September 12, 2025. As a Telugu-language film, it has naturally seen the highest occupancy in the Telugu regions. Interestingly, the Hindi version has also registered decent footfalls and box office collections so far. In terms of Telugu evening occupancy, Mirai is showing strong performance, giving tough competition to Teja Sajja's earlier hit HanuMan and has already surpassed the Day 1 numbers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Let's take a closer look at the latest box office figures and early trend reports below.

Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Hindi)

So far, Mirai has recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 8.81%. The film started with 5.55% footfall in morning shows, but saw a notable rise as the day progressed. Occupancy nearly doubled in the afternoon with 10.16%, and continued to grow in the evening, reaching 10.71%. These steady gains indicate positive word-of-mouth and growing interest among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Telugu)

Mirai is showing tremendous growth in the Telugu language. In the morning shows, Mirai (Telugu) had 56.20% occupancy. Later in the afternoon shows Mirai (Telugu) had 63.61% footfall, while in the evening shows Mirai (Telugu) saw approx. over 25% rise with 70.75% footfall.

Mirai Beats Hari Hara Veera Mallu & Gives Strong Competition To HanuMan

When talked particularly about Telugu evening occupancy on Day 1, Mirai had 70.75% footfall. On the other hand, HanuMan had 75.05% evening footfall on Day 1. Therefore, Mirai gave a strong competition to HanuMan on Day 1. The good news is that Mirai has beaten Hari Hara Veera Mallu in evening occupancy on Day 1. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had 58.12% evening occupancy on its opening day.

Mirai Occupancy Report Day 1 (Telugu)

Morning shows- 56.20%

Afternoon shows- 63.61%

Evening shows- 70.75%

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 8.93 crores at the box office on Day 1 as of 9 pm. The movie is expected to close the box office collection at somewhere around 12-13 crores. However, these are just speculations; let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.