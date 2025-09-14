Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 3 (Telugu): Teja Sajja's Film Records 2X The Footfall Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Mirai Evening Occupancy Sunday: Mirai (Telugu film) has nearly touched Rs. 15 crore at the box office on Sunday. After seeing a 15% growth on Saturday, the film managed to collect Rs. 15 crore and is expected to climb further, with early estimates suggesting it could cross Rs. 20 crore by the end of the day. So far, Mirai has recorded an impressive Rs. 43 crore at the India net box office. Interestingly, while the film continues to perform well in the Telugu market, it's also showing surprising traction in Hindi circuits. In fact, Mirai's evening occupancy in Telugu is reportedly almost double that of its Hindi version. Let's take a look at the detailed report below:

Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 3 (Sunday) Hindi

As per Sacnilk's report, Mirai had 3X rise in the Hindi footfall in the evening shows. In the morning shows, Mirai had 14.11% footfall. Later in the afternoon, Mirai saw a further rise with 37.34%. In the evening, Mirai saw 3X rise when compared to the morning, with 42.68% footfall.

Morning shows- 14.11%

Afternoon shows- 37.34%

Evening shows- 42.68%

Mirai Evening Occupancy Day 3 (Sunday) Telugu

Compared to the Hindi occupancy, Mirai had double the rise in the Telugu evening occupancy when compared to the Hindi evening occupancy on Day 3 (Sunday). Mirai had 80.72% footfall in the evening occupancy, while its afternoon occupancy was 82.02%. Therefore, a slight fall in the evening occupancy was witnessed when compared to afternoon shows (Telugu).

Morning shows- 67.13%

Afternoon shows- 83.02%

Evening shows- 80.72%

Mirai Sees 2X Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Footfall

On Day 3, Mirai recorded twice the evening footfall compared to what Hari Hara Veera Mallu witnessed. While Hari Hara Veera Mallu registered a 37.16% evening occupancy on its third day (Saturday), Mirai achieved nearly double that figure on the same day of its release. This strong performance highlights Mirai's growing momentum at the box office and its stronger connect with the audience over the weekend.

Mirai Box Office Collection 1st Sunday (Early Trends)

As per the Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 14.89 crores on Day 3 (1st Sunday) as of 8.30 pm. The total box office collection of Mirai stands at Rs. 42.89 crores (early trends). It is speculated that Teja Sajja's film Mirai will easily cross 15 crore (previous day's collection) today.

According to Filmibeat, Mirai was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore. The Telugu fantasy-action film, starring Teja Sajja, is one of the most ambitious projects of the year, blending high-end VFX, large-scale action sequences, and a mythological backdrop. The budget also covered extensive production design, visual effects work, and multilingual marketing to appeal to a pan-India audience. With strong weekend numbers and rising occupancy, Mirai is now on track to recover a significant portion of its investment within the first week of release.