Mirai First Review: What the CBFC Reportedly Said About Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action-Adventure Film

Mirai First Review: The upcoming Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, is scheduled for a pan-India release on 12 September 2025. Directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni, the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role, alongside Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. According to a report by Telugu Filmibeat, the film has recently been reviewed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The narrative of Mirai follows a young, street-smart man who must prevent a powerful force from obtaining nine sacred books linked to King Ashoka. The story combines elements of fantasy, mythology, and action, with Teja Sajja portraying the central figure whose journey involves understanding the mystical power of Brahmand.

On the technical front, Karthik Gattamneni has handled both direction and cinematography. Editing is managed by Sreekar Prasad, and the music and background score have been composed by Gowra Hari. Dialogues are written by Manibabu Karanam, with production design led by Srinagendra Tangala and art direction by Dasireddy Srinivas.

Action sequences involve stunt directors Pradeet Seelum and Kecha Khampakdee, while dance choreography is handled by Polaki Vijay. Costume design for the lead actors is credited to Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi.

CBFC Reportedly Gives Positive Feedback

The CBFC has reportedly cleared the film with a UA 16+ certificate, allowing viewers aged 16 and above to watch the film under parental guidance. The runtime has been set at 168.9 minutes. Telugu Filmibeat notes that the censor board commented on the streamlined editing, highlighting that the flow of the narrative remains consistent without unnecessary lags.

Telugu Filmibeat reports that, according to the makers, CBFC officials expressed satisfaction after viewing the film. They reportedly highlighted the different storyline and narrative style as positives. The design of Teja Sajja's superhero character was described as refreshing, while Manchu Manoj's performance in a negative role was noted as competitive. The report also mentioned that the VFX and graphics are expected to engage viewers.

Mirai marks Teja Sajja's second pan-India project following Hanu-Man, and the combination of mythological elements, fantasy, and action sequences is intended to appeal to audiences across multiple languages. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on 12 September 2025.