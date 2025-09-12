Mirai: Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj's Fantasy Action Film

Mirai: Hit Or Flop? The Telugu fantasy action film Mirai released worldwide on September 12, 2025. The movie had a round of premiere shows just hours before the official rollout, giving audiences an early look ahead of its full-scale release. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie has drawn attention both for its large-scale production and its ensemble cast.

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai, also promoted as Mirāi: Super Yodha, features Teja Sajja in the lead role. The cast also includes Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Story Outline

The film follows the journey of a street-smart young man who becomes the unexpected protector against a dangerous force seeking the nine sacred books of Emperor Ashoka. His path involves confronting challenges that ultimately lead him to experience the power of Brahmand.

Early Audience Reactions

Since its theatrical release, Mirai has begun receiving responses from viewers on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). While detailed reviews from critics and official box office numbers are still awaited, posts shared online give an early glimpse into how audiences are reacting. Some viewers have commented on the film's action set pieces and large-scale visuals, while others have focused on the performances and storyline. A clearer picture of whether the film has resonated with audiences will emerge after the initial screenings, though this won't be the ultimate verdict. Some of these early responses are highlighted below.

Technical Crew

The project has been shaped by a wide technical team. Karthik Gattamneni not only directed the film but also worked as the cinematographer. Editing was handled by National Award winner Sreekar Prasad, while the music was composed by Gowra Hari. Action choreography was contributed by an international lineup, including Kecha Khampakdee and Pradeet Seelum.

Visual effects were supervised by Ramji Dott, with extensive VFX completed by PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams. Production design was led by Srinagendra Tangala, and costumes for lead actor Teja Sajja were designed by Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi.

With Mirai now playing in cinemas, industry trackers will be closely watching its box office numbers over the coming days. The film's initial performance is expected to set the tone for its long-term theatrical run and eventual digital release.