Mirai Morning Occupancy Day 5 (Telugu): Teja's Film Beats HHVM But Fails See Even 1/3rd Footfall Of HanuMan

Mirai Morning Occupancy Day 5: Mirai opened strong at the box office, earning an impressive Rs. 13 crores on its first day. Over the opening weekend, Teja Sajja's film experienced steady growth, surpassing the Rs. 30 crore mark in total weekend gross. According to Filmibeat, Mirai was made on a reported budget of Rs. 60 crores. So far, the film has already collected around Rs. 50 crores at the India net box office, putting it just Rs. 10 crores short of recovering its production cost.

As we await today's box office numbers, let's take a look at the film's morning occupancy, which often gives a good indication of the day's performance:

Mirai Morning Occupancy Day 5 (Hindi)

Morning occupancy is typically the lowest compared to evening and night shows. On Day 5 (Tuesday), the Hindi version of Mirai recorded a 9.67% footfall during morning shows, a notable increase from Day 4 (Monday), which saw just 5.64%. This steady rise indicates growing interest and positive word-of-mouth as the weekdays progress.

Mirai Morning Occupancy Day 5 (Telugu)

On Day 5 (Tuesday), the Telugu version of Mirai recorded double the morning footfall compared to its Hindi counterpart. According to Sacnilk, the film saw an 18.24% occupancy during morning shows today. Mirai also surpassed Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which had a 13.31% morning occupancy on its Day 5 (Monday).

However, when compared to HanuMan, Mirai falls significantly short. HanuMan registered a massive 66.43% footfall in morning shows on its Day 5 (Tuesday), more than three times that of Mirai. Despite its decent hold, Mirai is yet to reach the same level of audience engagement.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4 (Monday)

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 13 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 15 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 16.6 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 5.96 Cr

Total- Rs. 50.56 Cr

Mirai is a Telugu-language superhero sci-fi thriller that blends high-octane action with futuristic themes. Set in a dystopian world, the film follows a young warrior tasked with protecting humanity from a looming threat powered by advanced technology and dark forces. Teja Sajja plays the lead role, delivering a powerful performance that combines emotional depth with superhero charisma. The film also features Manchu Manoj in a key antagonist role, marking his return to the big screen after a hiatus. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by the makers of HanuMan, Mirai boasts cutting-edge VFX, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that appeals to both sci-fi enthusiasts and mainstream audiences. With a strong supporting cast, a visually rich cinematic world, and a unique take on Indian superhero storytelling, Mirai is carving its place as a significant entry in the genre.