Mirai North America Premieres Advance Booking: Teja Sajja Film Sees Strong Response, Pre-Sales Cross $200K

Mirai Advance Booking: The upcoming Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai is already generating attention in international markets ahead of its theatrical release. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Set to hit cinemas worldwide on 12 September 2025, the movie will also premiere in the United States on 11 September, a day before its Indian release. According to overseas distributors Shloka Entertainments, advance ticket sales for the North American premieres have already crossed the $200,000 mark, reflecting early interest in the project.

Mirai: Mythology Meets Action, Pre-Release Interest Builds

Mirai follows the story of a street-smart young man who discovers he is the key to stopping a powerful force from obtaining nine sacred books linked to King Ashoka. The narrative charts his journey as he comes to grips with the mystical power of Brahmand, blending elements of fantasy, action, and adventure.

The film's production involves a large team across various departments. Karthik Gattamneni has served as both director and cinematographer, while editing is handled by Sreekar Prasad. Gowra Hari is credited with the music and background score. Production design is managed by Srinagendra Tangala, with art direction by Dasireddy Srinivas. The visual effects work is overseen by Ramji Dott, with PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams involved in the project.

Action sequences have been coordinated by stunt directors including Pradeet Seelum and Kecha Khampakdee, and dance choreography is managed by Polaki Vijay. Costume design for the lead characters is credited to Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi. Post-production and promotional activities, including Dolby Atmos mixing and digital marketing, have been carried out by teams across India in preparation for the film's release.

With advance bookings indicating strong overseas interest, industry observers are keeping an eye on how Mirai performs both in India and abroad. The film's combination of mythology, action, and adventure is expected to attract audiences in multiple languages, and the current pre-release response has already set high expectations.