Mirai North America Premieres Pre Sales: Teja Sajja's Fantasy Actioner Crosses $150K In Advance Bookings

Mirai North America Pre Sales: The upcoming Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai is already making headlines in overseas markets ahead of its theatrical debut. The film, headlined by Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is set for its North America premieres on September 11, 2025, a day prior to its release in India.

According to figures shared by overseas distributors Shloka Entertainments, advance ticket sales for the premieres in North America have surpassed USD 150,000 and continue to grow. The strong start in pre-sales is being closely tracked as the film gears up for its global release on September 12, 2025.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of a street-smart young man who unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a larger conflict. He discovers that he is the key to preventing a powerful force from seizing nine sacred books linked to King Ashoka. The narrative follows his journey as he comes to terms with his role and encounters the vast power of Brahmand.

Cast and Crew

The film brings together a wide ensemble cast. Teja Sajja takes the lead, joined by Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Mirai is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. Director Karthik Gattamneni has also handled the film's cinematography, with editing by Sreekar Prasad and music composed by Gowra Hari. The action choreography involves an extensive international team, while the visual effects are managed by PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams, supervised by Ramji Dott.

The creative team further includes dialogue writer Manibabu Karanam, production designer Srinagendra Tangala, and lyricists Chandrabose, KK Balaji, and Manibabu Karanam. Sound design is by Raghunath Kemisetty, with Dolby Atmos mixing handled by E. Radha Krishna.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 12, 2025, in multiple languages. With pre-sales in North America already showing momentum, industry watchers are keen to see how Mirai performs in domestic and international markets once it officially opens.