Mirai Occupancy Day 1: Tejja Sajja’s Film Sees Good Start; Beats Game Changer In Footfalls On Opening Day

Mirai Morning Occupancy Day 1: Teja Sajja, a well-known figure in Telugu cinema, has made significant strides in his acting career so far and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Starting as a child actor, he transitioned to lead roles with the 2021 film Zombie Reddy. His recent success with the superhero movie Hanu-Man has further solidified his reputation. Now, Teja is making headlines again with the release of his much talked about fantasy action-adventure film Mirai which is written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni

Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Mira stars Teja Sajja as The Super Yodha and includes a notable cast featuring Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in the lead. Set in a mythological-futuristic world, the story follows Super Yodha's mission to protect Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred texts. The sacred texts in Mirai possess the power to elevate humans into divine beings. However, they are threatened by the Black Sword faction led by Mahabir Lama, portrayed by Manchu Manoj. Interestingly, Mirai, which has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages, has opened to a decent response by the audience.

Mirai Morning Shows Occupancy & Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai has recorded a decent footfall during the morning shows including 56.20% in Telugu, 15.73% in Tamil, 5.55% in Hindi, 4.33% in Kannada and 10.33% in Malayalam. As a result, this Teja Sajja starrer made a collection of Rs 2.50cr until 12 pm (all languages combined)

Mirai Beats Game Changer In Footfalls On Day 1

Interestingly, with a footfall of 56.20% in Telugu belt, Mirai has managed to beat Ram Charan's Game Changer which recorded a footfall of 55.82%

Mirai Beats Demon Slayer Infinity Castle In Telugu

To note, Mirai has also managed to have an upper hand over the much talked about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle which has recorded an occupancy of 28.90% in the Telugu belt.

Meanwhile, talking about Mirai, Teja Sajja told The Hollywood Reporter India, "During the first narration of Mirai, I knew that this was what I was waiting for. It had our itihas merged into the story. It is an all round commercial film packaged with new age elements. I always search for scripts that have a bigger reason than the star cast for the audience to come to the theatre".