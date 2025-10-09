Mirai OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Film Online

Mirai OTT Release: Telugu Fantasy Action-Adventure Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak, is set to begin its digital streaming.

Released worldwide on September 12, 2025, Mirai is co-written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

Mirai: Fantasy Action Adventure Plot and OTT Details

The film follows Vedha Prajapati, a young orphan surviving through pickpocketing, who discovers he is destined to protect nine sacred grandhas of Emperor Ashoka. These mystical scriptures are said to hold immense power, and a sanyasi named Vibha guides Vedha toward his role. Meanwhile, the Black Sword, a dangerous faction led by Mahabir Lama, seeks to seize the artifacts. With eight grandhas already in the antagonist's possession, Vedha must find the ninth and most potent grandha, Amaragrandha, while uncovering his identity and confronting the looming threat.

The film will be available from October 10 on Jio Hotstar in its original Telugu version, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Mirai Key Crew Members

Technical contributions for the film include cinematography by Karthik Gattamneni, co-writing and dialogues by Manibabu Karanam, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and music by Gowra Hari. Action sequences were coordinated by Pradeet Seelum (Nung), Kecha Khampakdee, Maibam Nabakanta, and others, with VFX supervised by Ramji Dott and executed by PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams. Production design was handled by Srinagendra Tangala, while costume design was managed by Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi for Teja Sajja. Sound design was overseen by Raghunath Kemisetty with a Dolby Atmos mix by E. Radha Krishna.

As Mirai moves to the OTT stage, audiences can access it across multiple languages starting October 10. This release follows the film's theatrical run, offering viewers an opportunity to explore the narrative of Mirai from home.

With its OTT debut, the film's reach is set to expand beyond traditional box office territories, catering to Telugu-speaking audiences and fans of regional cinema across India through streaming.