Mirai OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Teja Sajja Starrer Fantasy Action Adventure Film Online

Mirai OTT Release: Telugu fantasy action adventure film Mirai directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni, is set to begin its digital streaming soon. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, was released in theaters worldwide on 12 September 2025.

Mirai Storyline Key Cast and Crew

The story centers on Vedha Prajapati, a young orphan surviving through pickpocketing, who learns he is destined to protect nine sacred grandhas, mystical scriptures of Emperor Ashoka said to hold divine powers. Under the guidance of the sanyasi Vibha, Vedha faces opposition from a group called the Black Sword, which seeks to claim the grandhas. The narrative follows his journey to uncover his identity and confront the threat surrounding the sacred artifacts.

The film features Teja Sajja in the lead role, supported by Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Ritika Nayak. Karthik Gattamneni also handled cinematography, while the music and background score were composed by Gowra Hari. Editing was done by Sreekar Prasad, and the action sequences were choreographed by Pradeet Seelum, Kecha Khampakdee, Maibam Nabakanta, and a team of stunt coordinators. The production design was led by Srinagendra Tangala, with costumes by Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi. VFX supervision was managed by Ramji Dott, with work contributed by PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams.

Mirai OTT Release Announced

The movie will start its streaming on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar from 10 October 2025 and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Jio Hotstar's announcement on social media highlighted the film's central theme, stating, "Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. Mirai, India's own superhero, is coming to your home, streaming from October 10."

As Mirai moves to digital streaming, audiences across South India will be able to experience the film in multiple languages from the comfort of their homes. Viewers who didn't catch the movie in theaters or want to rewatch it will now be able to watch it digitally.