Mirai OTT Release: Where To Stream Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Movie After Its Theatrical Run

Mirai OTT Release: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure Mirai arrived in cinemas worldwide on September 12, 2025, following weeks of anticipation and special preview screenings. Directed and co-written by Karthik Gattamneni, the film brings together a large ensemble cast and has been positioned as one of the most ambitious projects in recent Telugu cinema.

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai (also promoted as Mirāi: Super Yodha) features Teja Sajja in the lead role, alongside Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The story follows a street-smart young man who becomes the unlikely guardian against a destructive power seeking access to nine sacred books linked to Emperor Ashoka. The narrative explores his journey of stepping into the realm of cosmic energy, described as the "power of Brahmand."

OTT Streaming Rights

Even as the film continues its theatrical run, attention has shifted toward its eventual digital debut. According to a report by OTTplay, the streaming rights of Mirai have been acquired by JioHotstar for a reported ₹40 crore. While this figure has generated discussion in industry circles, an official confirmation from the production house or the platform is still awaited. If the deal stands, JioHotstar will serve as the exclusive streaming destination for the film once it completes its box-office run.

The Team Behind Mirai

The film has been shaped by a technically strong crew. Gattamneni not only directed but also handled the cinematography, with National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad overseeing the cuts. Music is composed by Gowra Hari, and the action sequences were choreographed by an international team that includes Kecha Khampakdee and Pradeet Seelum, among others. Visual effects were supervised by Ramji Dott, with extensive VFX work managed by PMF VFX and Deccan Dreams.

Costume design for lead actor Teja Sajja was managed by Rekha Boggarapu and Lanka Santoshi, while production design was led by Srinagendra Tangala.

As of now, the film has just opened in cinemas worldwide, and audiences will first get to watch it on the big screen. Details regarding its digital release are expected to be announced after its theatrical run concludes.